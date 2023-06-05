The Dance Foundation Camp & Classes in Downtown Homewood

Founded in 1975, The Dance Foundation is a non-profit in Homewood Alabama whose services reach far and wide in the Homewood and Birmingham communities. The Studio Program provides tuition-based dance classes students ages one to adult in a variety of dance styles including creative movement, ballet, jazz, modern, hip hop, tap and musical theatre with live piano music as an essential and unique element for most classes.

Summer weekly classes run June 5 - August 5; no classes July 1-7. Classes are taught by professional teaching artists in our studios, and classes through first grade are accompanied by live music.

Moving Together for ages 1-2

Movement to Music for ages 2-4

Dance for Students with Disabilities for ages 4-15

Ballet for Kindergarten and older

Tap for 3rd grade and older

Hip Hop for 2nd grade and older

Modern Dance for 3rd grade and older

The Dance Foundation has several summer camps to choose from, each led by professionally-trained teaching artists. The following camps still have openings:

Once Upon a Fairytale camp for 4K campers June 20-22

Explore the day’s tale through dance, arts and crafts, music and storytelling. This is a great introduction to day camp for your little one, complete with a tea party on the last day.

• Tuesdays-Thursdays - 9 a.m. to noon

Once Upon a Ballet for 1st-3rd graders July 17-21

This is the perfect camp for your budding ballerina or ballerino! Campers will discover the familiar folktales of ballet, learn classical dance steps, watch short clips from famous ballets, make costume pieces, explore the use of props, and dance along with the traditional music of “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Nutcracker,” and others!

• Mondays-Fridays - 9 a.m. to noon

The Dance Workshop for 6th-12th grade July 24-27

This Workshop is for intermediate to advanced level dance students who desire to perform! Campers will participate in a daily technique class and rehearsal of choreography. They will perform at the end of the week in a showing for family and friends and again during the upcoming dance season at The Dance Foundation. Campers must have at least three recent consecutive years of dance training.

• Mondays-Thursdays - 12:30-4:00 p.m.