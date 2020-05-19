Have you been wondering about all the new changes to our Medicare Benefits? Karen Haiflich will answer all your questions about how benefits are currently computed, how to become insured, and how to file a claim. Reserve your spot by clicking on the green "register" icon on our event calendar
The ABC's of Medicare Zoom Meeting
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events