Thanksgiving Buffet at The Valley Hotel

Gather with family and friends at The Valley Hotel for Thanksgiving Brunch in the Red Mountain Ballroom.

Enjoy a festive buffet of holiday favorites, seasonal sides, and desserts while we take care of the cooking and cleanup.

Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffet includes Iced Tea & Sodas; Cash Bar will be available.

Tickets are $59 for adults and $19 for children, plus applicable tax and gratuity.