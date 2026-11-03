Thanksgiving Buffet at The Valley Hotel
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Valley Hotel 2727 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Gather with family and friends at The Valley Hotel for Thanksgiving Brunch in the Red Mountain Ballroom.
Enjoy a festive buffet of holiday favorites, seasonal sides, and desserts while we take care of the cooking and cleanup.
Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buffet includes Iced Tea & Sodas; Cash Bar will be available.
Tickets are $59 for adults and $19 for children, plus applicable tax and gratuity.
Info
Valley Hotel 2727 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Food & Drink