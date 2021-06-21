TFAP 2021 Summer Dance Workshop/Showcase
to
Alabama School of Fine Arts 18090 Reverand Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd , Birmingham, Alabama
Event: FREE Professional Dance Workshop and Showcase
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Registration Fee: THE WORKSHOP IS AT NO COST TO PARTICIPANTS.
HOWEVER, A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION SUBMISSION.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date and Time:
Monday, June 21, 2021 - Friday, June 25, 2021; 9:00am - 4:00pm
* The Dance Workshop will culminate in a FREE Showcase the final day
Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater (DJD at ASFA) at 4pm*
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Classes Offered:
*Dance: Ballet, Jazz, Horton, Commercial
Instructors
Kat Files, Rivkins Christopher, De'Anthony Vaughan, Jasmine Knight
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Business of Being an Artist Seminar: Christian Files
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Music for Dancers: Royce Files
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Healthy Artist Initiative (Lecture/Demo with Physical Therapist): Lisa Altamirano
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Participants:
- Level I (Ages 7-9)
- Level II (Ages 10-13)
- Level III (Ages 14 & up)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lunch:
Please Bring a Brown-Bag Lunch
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Location:
Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA)
1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard
Birmingham, AL 35203
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attire:
*Dance/Exercise appropriate clothing-
All Black: leotards, tank tops, fitted t-shirts, dance tights, biker shorts, leggings, soffe shorts, etc.
Footwear: Ballet shoes (if you have them), black socks, jazz shoes, sneakers (Commercial class), & foot thongs.
**NOTE** If you have attended The F.I.L.E.S. Arts Project Workshops in the past, please wear your tank/t-shirts!!