TFAP 2021 Summer Dance Workshop/Showcase

Event: FREE Professional Dance Workshop and Showcase

Registration Fee: THE WORKSHOP IS AT NO COST TO PARTICIPANTS.

HOWEVER, A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION SUBMISSION.

Date and Time:

Monday, June 21, 2021 - Friday, June 25, 2021; 9:00am - 4:00pm

* The Dance Workshop will culminate in a FREE Showcase the final day

Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater (DJD at ASFA) at 4pm*

Classes Offered:

*Dance: Ballet, Jazz, Horton, Commercial

Instructors

Kat Files, Rivkins Christopher, De'Anthony Vaughan, Jasmine Knight

*Business of Being an Artist Seminar: Christian Files

*Music for Dancers: Royce Files

*Healthy Artist Initiative (Lecture/Demo with Physical Therapist): Lisa Altamirano

Participants:

- Level I (Ages 7-9)

- Level II (Ages 10-13)

- Level III (Ages 14 & up)

Lunch:

Please Bring a Brown-Bag Lunch

Location:

Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA)

1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attire:

*Dance/Exercise appropriate clothing-

All Black: leotards, tank tops, fitted t-shirts, dance tights, biker shorts, leggings, soffe shorts, etc.

Footwear: Ballet shoes (if you have them), black socks, jazz shoes, sneakers (Commercial class), & foot thongs.

**NOTE** If you have attended The F.I.L.E.S. Arts Project Workshops in the past, please wear your tank/t-shirts!!