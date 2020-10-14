OLLI at UA presents "Terminal Station: Birmingham's Great Temple of Travel" by Marvin Clemons. Railroad historian and author Marvin Clemons presents the story of Birmingham’s iconic Terminal Station, built in 1909 and considered an architectural masterpiece and the finest railway station in the South. The station was demolished in 1969 to make way for a commercial development that was never built, and 50 years later, nothing remains where the station once stood but a vacant lot. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.