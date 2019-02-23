Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My!

to Google Calendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All ages) Join us as David Weigel, Director of Christenberry Planetarium, gives a talk on how to use telescopes and find the stars! Bring your own telescope or use one of the library's 8 circulating telescopes. This event will be held in the back parking lot of the Homewood Public Library (weather permitting). This event is offered as part of the NASA @ My Library grant. No registration required. Held in the Library Back Parking Lot.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My! - 2019-02-23 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star