Telescopes, Planets, and Stars, Oh My!

(All ages) Join us as David Weigel, Director of Christenberry Planetarium, gives a talk on how to use telescopes and find the stars! Bring your own telescope or use one of the library's 8 circulating telescopes. This event will be held in the back parking lot of the Homewood Public Library (weather permitting). This event is offered as part of the NASA @ My Library grant. No registration required. Held in the Library Back Parking Lot.