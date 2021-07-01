July 1: Teen Virtual Henna Class (Kit Included). 3-4 p.m. Grades 6-12. Teens will learn how to create henna designs with henna expert September Reed. All supplies provided. Register online by June 27 and receive an email on June 28 with details of picking up supplies. Kits can be picked up either within the Teen Department or via curbside (Monday, Wednesday and Friday only). Register online.