Teen Ugly Sweater Design Party via Zoom

We’re moving our annual party to zoom!

Register online by Tuesday, December 8. On December 9, you will receive an email with instructions on picking up your supplies (sweaters and decorations only - no glue/tape/hot glue) via curbside. Design and decorate the ugliest holiday sweater you can possibly imagine. Attend the December 15 Zoom event to show off your ugly sweater! Have your own ugly sweater and decorations? Just select that you’ll provide your own supplies. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.