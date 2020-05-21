Teen Theatre Thursdays

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Round Auditorium

This bimonthly program will focus on teaching the performing arts to aspiring teen thespians with assistance from the Red Mountain Theatre Company. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
