Teen Theatre Thursday via Zoom

This bimonthly program will focus on teaching the performing arts to aspiring teen thespians with assistance from the Red Mountain Theatre Company.

Open to 6th-12th graders. Held via Zoom. Register for each class individually online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org

