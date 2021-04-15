Teen Theatre Thursday via Zoom
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This bimonthly program will focus on teaching the performing arts to aspiring teen thespians with assistance from the Red Mountain Theatre Company.
Open to 6th-12th graders. Held via Zoom. Register for each class individually online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org
AGE GROUP: | Teens (6th - 12th Grade) |
EVENT TYPE: | Teen Events
