Teen Tech Hub: Searching for and applying to jobs online

(6th-12th Grade) Applying for jobs has moved entirely online. Learn helpful tips on how to spot ghost postings, applications that steal your information, and how to go through online applications. Computers provided, spots very limited. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

