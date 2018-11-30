Love sushi? Learn how to make your own sushi rolls at home! Class is taught by Kelly Viall from Birmingham Sushi Class. All supplies included. Only open to 6th-12th graders. Register online. Held in the Round Auditorium. THIS EVENT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR NOV. 29 BUT HAS BEEN CHANGED.
Teen Sushi Class - NEW DATE
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
