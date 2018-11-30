Teen Sushi Class - NEW DATE

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Love sushi? Learn how to make your own sushi rolls at home! Class is taught by Kelly Viall from Birmingham Sushi Class. All supplies included. Only open to 6th-12th graders. Register online. Held in the Round Auditorium. THIS EVENT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR NOV. 29 BUT HAS BEEN CHANGED.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
