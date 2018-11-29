Teen Sushi Class
Thu, November 29, from 4-5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium
Love sushi? Learn how to make your own sushi rolls at home! Class is taught by Kelly Viall from Birmingham Sushi Class. Register online.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Teen Sushi Class
Thu, November 29, from 4-5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium
Love sushi? Learn how to make your own sushi rolls at home! Class is taught by Kelly Viall from Birmingham Sushi Class. Register online.
Starnes Publishing LLC