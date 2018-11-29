Teen Sushi Class

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Teen Sushi Class

Thu, November 29, from 4-5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium

Love sushi? Learn how to make your own sushi rolls at home! Class is taught by Kelly Viall from Birmingham Sushi Class. Register online.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
2053326622
