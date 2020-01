For every 3 teen materials (books, graphic novels, and/or audiobooks,) checked out from the Homewood Public Library between May 18 – August 2, teens will receive an entry into the Summer Prize Drawings.

Just bring your receipt to the Adult Services Desk to receive your entry form! Two winners will be selected weekly for prize bags!

On Monday, August 5, one grand prize winner will receive a $250 gift card!

Remember, the more times you enter the better your chances.