Teen Summer Reading Finale: The Bone Game Part 2
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) All good things must come to an end. This round of the bone game is competitive. The bones will all be from the winning team’s era. Participants will divide into even teams and make their best realistic guess to what that creature looked like. Snacks provided.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Entertainment