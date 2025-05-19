Teen Summer Reading

(Ages 12-18) Sign up online beginning May 19 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr. After signing up you will be assigned to one of four houses. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag. You’ll get a reading list too, and each book read or listened to counts for one entry! Each entry is a point for your house. The house with the most points wins the year. Entries will be kept throughout the Summer, so each one will have a chance to win the grand prize drawing on August 4.