Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp

to Google Calendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

6/10-12/2019 Have you ever thought about creating a stop motion animation video? Join us for a three-day event where we will use Legos and laptops to create characters and worlds. Room 102

Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Stop Motion Animation Camp - 2019-06-10 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star