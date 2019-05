Tuesdays, June 4-25. A representative from the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Birmingham Regional Center will be teaching American Sign Languages (ASL) classes during this four-week series. Basic signs, deaf culture, and phrases will be covered. Open to rising 6th-12th graders. In the Large Auditorium. Can’t make it to each class? No worries, register for the ones you can attend. Online registration required for each class.

Register at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.