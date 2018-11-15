Teen Poets

to Google Calendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Teen Poets

Thu, November 15, from 5-6 p.m. in Rm 102 (Lower Level)

Join Ashley Jones, local poet and creative writing instructor at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, as she dives into the world of poetry for teens. Register online.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
2053326622
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Poets - 2018-11-15 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star September 2019