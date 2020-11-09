Teen Online Painting Class via Zoom

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for a virtual painting class with local artist September Reed.

All supplies will be provided! Register online by October 31. On November 2, you will receive an email with instructions on picking up your supplies (canvas, paint, and brushes) via curbside. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Education & Learning, Entertainment, events
