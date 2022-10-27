Teen Murder Mystery: Homicide at the Harrison House
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Be part of the mystery and help solve the crime! Just like a game of Clue, every character is important. Closer to the event, you will be assigned a character, so please only register if you are sure you can attend. Costumes and props are encouraged! Pizza will be served. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family