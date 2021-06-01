June 1-July 31: Teen Land Art Photo Contest. Rising sixth through 12th graders. Land Art uses elements of the land or natural materials to create art. Rocks, leaves, flowers, trees and fruit are all examples of elements that can be arranged to create unique art. Snap a photo of work for entry. Teens can submit two original photographs for entry. Entries can be submitted via the library’s website. For more information, contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.