Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day

to Google Calendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Rm 101

Discover science in a whole new light with a special Homeschool Hour Dissection Day experiment. The subject? Cow and sheep eyeballs! All supplies provided. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Homeschoolers: Dissection Day - 2020-03-19 14:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star