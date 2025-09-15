Teen Homeschool Hour: Master Your Money

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Setting up a budget can be stressful. Understanding how money can earn money, where and why you should save it, and what the terms mean is an important way to set yourself up for success in the future. Start your learning with us. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen Homeschool Hour: Master Your Money - 2025-09-15 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Homeschool Hour: Master Your Money - 2025-09-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Homeschool Hour: Master Your Money - 2025-09-15 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Homeschool Hour: Master Your Money - 2025-09-15 13:00:00 ical