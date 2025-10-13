Teen Homeschool Hour: Bike and Scooter Safety
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Riding bikes and scooters is a great way to get outside, get some exercise, and get places without having to drive. It can also potentially be dangerous to those on the road and those on bikes if proper safety precautions aren't taken and the rules of the road aren't known. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org
