Teen Henna Tattoo Art

Teen Henna Tattoo Art

Sat, November 10, from 2-3 p.m. in the Round Auditorium

Learn the ancient art of henna tattoos. Teens will learn how to create henna designs and receive a temporary henna tattoo! Register online.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
