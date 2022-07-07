Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Tournament of Champions

Thursdays, July 7 & 21, from 6-8 p.m. Rm 102

"Hear ye Hear ye, the great Dungeons and Dragons tournament of Homewood Public Library is upon us. All who wish to enter MUST come with a fully made level 7 character to enter. There will be no homebrew allowed at the tournament. All those who are not entered into the tournament in the first week may come as spectators, but must be respectful of the players. Test your steel and your might to see if you can win this Summer fight." Open to rising 6th-12th graders. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.