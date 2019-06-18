Tuesdays, June 4-25. If you love everything Harry Potter, then be part of Dumbledore’s Army! Games, crafts, food, and all things magical will happen each week. Can’t make it to all classes? No worries, register for the ones you can attend. Costumes encouraged! Open to rising 6th-12th graders. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Teen Dumbledore’s Army
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
