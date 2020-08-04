Teen Drawing Class: Mythical Creatures

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for a virtual drawing class with artist Corinne Roberts.

All you need is pen, paper, an eraser, and your imagination! Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

