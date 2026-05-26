Teen Crochet Circle
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(4th-12th Grade) Tweens and teens, welcome to crochet circle! This is a monthly event where we crochet together. Experienced masters and complete newbies are both welcome. We will provide all supplies, but you are also welcome to bring any projects you are currently working on. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, Education & Learning, Parties & Clubs