Teen Coffee and Canvas
Thu, November 15, from 4-6 p.m. in Rm 101 (Lower Level)
Beat the cold by enjoying a relaxing afternoon spent painting and sipping coffee (or hot chocolate). All supplies provided. Register online.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
