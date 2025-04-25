Teen Art Camp
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(4th-12th Grade) Young artists are welcome to join us and Kane Bourgeois for art classes. Learn some basics, some tips and tricks, and have fun doing it! All supplies provided, but you are more than welcome to bring any sketchbook or drawing supplies you may use, or a digital drawing interface. Register for each session online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, events