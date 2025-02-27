Teen Art Camp

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(4th-12th Grade) Young artists are welcome to join us and Kane Bourgeois for art classes. Learn some basics, some tips and tricks, and have fun doing it! All supplies are provided, but you are more than welcome to bring any sketchbook or drawing supplies you may use, or a digital drawing interface. Register for each session online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen Art Camp - 2025-02-27 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Art Camp - 2025-02-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Art Camp - 2025-02-27 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Art Camp - 2025-02-27 16:00:00 ical