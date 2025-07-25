Teen Art Boot Camp
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(Rising 4-12 Grade) Young artists are welcome to join us and Kane Bourgeois in this bi-weekly art boot camp over the Summer. Learn some basics, some tips and tricks, and have fun doing it! All supplies provided, but you are more than welcome to bring any sketchbook or drawing supplies you may use, or a digital drawing interface. Register for each session online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, events