Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) The Teen Advisory Board is a volunteer group of 6th-12th graders who are dedicated to serving the Homewood Public Library. Want to make a difference and offer your voice in the library and in the community? Consider applying for TAB! Applications available online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/tab-application.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-08-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-08-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-08-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-08-07 18:00:00 ical