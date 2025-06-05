Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Rising 6-12 Grade) The Teen Advisory Board is a volunteer group of 6th-12th graders who are dedicated to serving the Homewood Public Library. 10-11am Lakeshore Trail

Park-side entrance River clean-up (Parents are welcome to join)

Applications available online at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/tab-application.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-06-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-06-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-06-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Advisory Board (TAB) - 2025-06-05 10:00:00 ical