Teen ACT Prep Day

This one day ACT prep course seminar will give students the opportunity to learn new ACT test strategies and improve their knowledge of test content. The course will feature an extensive grammar and mathematics review, steps to write a high scoring essay, story problem strategies, and a practice ACT test. The cost is $25, which must be paid at the time of registration and includes a pizza lunch. Students will need to bring a notebook/laptop, pencil, and calculator. No refunds or transfers will be issued for cancellations. In the Large Auditorium.

Register online at https://bit.ly/2F4WpuW.