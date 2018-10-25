Taste of the Magic City benefiting M-POWER Ministries

M-POWER Ministries invites you to one of the tastiest nights in town! The eighth annual Taste of the Magic City presented by ProAssurance is taking place Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Joining us for this special culinary event means you’ll get to taste and sample some of the best local fare that Birmingham has to offer, all while giving back to M-POWER’s health and educational outreach programs. Attendees will enjoy flavors from over 20 local establishments, live music and a silent auction. Early bird tickets are available for $35 up until the day of the event, where they can be purchased at the door for $40. Tickets are available at https://tasteofthemagiccity.instagift.com/.

Taste of the Magic City will feature culinary experts and restaurants from the Birmingham area, such as Ashley Mac’s, B&A Warehouse, Black Sheep Kitchen, The Bright Star, Chicken Salad Chick, Clere Kitchen, Cookie Dough Magic, Dinner Period, East 59 Vintage & Café, Holler and Dash, Jim N’ Nick’s, Lette Macarons, Little Savannah Restaurant and Bar, Millie Ray & Sons, Mis’ Rubin’s Seasonings, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Spoon & Ladle Soup Co., Taco Morro Loco, Tre Luna Catering, Tropicaleo, Vino and Yo Mama’s Restaurant.

WHAT: Taste of the Magic City hosted by M-POWER Ministries

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

2612 Lane Park Road

Birmingham, Ala. 35223

COST: Tickets purchased prior to Oct. 25 are $30.

Tickets purchased on Oct. 25 are $40.

Taste of the Magic City supports the efforts of M-POWER Ministries, a nonprofit located in Avondale helping to break the cycle of poverty by providing education and health services to Jefferson County residents.

For more information, visit www.mpowerministries.org

Tickets: https://tasteofthemagiccity.instagift.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2067911183522848/