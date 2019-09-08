The Five Points Alliance will host its 3rd annual Taste of Five Points event on Sunday, Sept 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Brother Bryan Park in the heart of Five Points South.

The event will bring together residents and visitors in a celebration of food and culture that will showcase the revitalization of the Five Points neighborhood. More than two dozen of Five Points’ favorite restaurants will be serving bite sized (and all you can eat) samplings for attendees to enjoy along with beer, wine, cocktails and more.

In addition to great food and drink, the Five Points Storyteller competition will be performing and entertaining. Five Points’ shops, artisans and sponsors will show off their wares while offering special Taste of Five Points values.

Proceeds benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door which includes 2 drink tickets. Students are $20 advance; $25 at the door with student ID. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://fivepointsbham.com/event/taste-of-five-points/.