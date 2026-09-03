Tales From the Writing Life - Poet Charles Ghigna, Author of The Lost Book of Life

Spanning five decades of poetic mastery, The Lost Book of Life: New and Selected Poems is the definitive collection from Charles Ghigna, an influential voice in contemporary Southern poetry. Drawing from fourteen previous volumes and featuring thirty-seven new poems, this collection captures the full arc of Ghigna’s creative evolution, from his early meditations on nature and family to his later reflections on memory, mortality, and the enduring power of love. Charles Ghigna is author of more than 5000 poems and one hundred books for children and adults. His poems have been published in Harper’s, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, The Saturday Evening Post and The Wall Street Journal. Books for purchase, book signing after the program.