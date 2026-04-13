Tales From the Writing Life – Nicole Sade, Author of Ladies, How Did We Get Here

Join us as we welcome local award-winning journalist and author, Nicole Sade, as she shares her latest book, Ladies, How Did We Get Here. Blending cultural commentary, lived observation, and reflective insight, her book examines the societal, familial, and cultural influences shaping relationship expectations among millennial women. The book invites readers to question inherited narratives, explore personal standards, and engage in deeper self-reflection about dating, identity, and emotional decision-making. Rather than offering advice, Sade’ presents a thought-provoking conversation that challenges readers to consider how media, upbringing, and evolving social dynamics contribute to relationship patterns and perceptions of worth. Books will be available for purchase.