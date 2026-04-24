Tales From the Writing Life – Howdee! The Minnie Pearl Story by Mary Ellen Pethel

Join us as we welcome Mary Ellen Pethel, award-winning author of six books, most recently released Howdee! The Minnie Pearl Story. Pethel is an associate professor and academic leader at Belmont University, where she directs key interdisciplinary and global initiatives. Pethel brings us the definitive biography of Sarah Cannon, the real woman who skillfully balanced her dual roles as Minnie Pearl and Sarah. Drawing from archives and interviews with those who knew her, Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story, captures not only Cannon’s enduring humor and impact, but also the woman behind the laughter. Books will be available for purchase.