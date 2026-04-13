Tales From the Writing Life – Historic Resting Places of Alabama by Mollie Smith Waters

Join us as we welcome Mollie Smith Waters, author of the recently released Historic Resting Places of Alabama. Waters, known online as That Cemetery Lady, is a college instructor at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College where she teaches American literature and the humanities. In her spare time, she explores cemeteries and graveyards throughout the state. Each Alabama county is represented with at least one cemetery that has something unique to teach its visitors. Join author Mollie Smith Waters as she takes readers on a tour of some of the most historical and beautiful cemeteries throughout the state. From the mountains in the north to the sandy beaches of the south, Alabama’s cemeteries are truly wonderful places to explore.

Books will be available to be purchased and signed.