Tales From the Writing Life - Dolores Hydock Presents Every Picture Tells a Story: The Storytelling of Norman Rockwell
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us at our Adult Summer Reading finale as we welcome storyteller, Dolores Hydock, who will highlight a storyteller of a different sort: Norman Rockwell didn’t just paint pictures; each of his paintings told a story. This program shares a behind-the-scenes look at how Rockwell created his one-image stories in some of his best-loved covers for The Saturday Evening Post. This program describes Rockwell’s early career, his first surprising encounter with the editors of The Saturday Evening Post, and the techniques he used in his long and successful career as an
illustrator and artist. Slide images of his sketches, models, paintings-in-process, and finished work provide insight into the step-by-step process Rockwell used in becoming “America’s painter” – and storyteller on canvas.