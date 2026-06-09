Tales From the Writing Life – Debbie McGillivray, Animal Communicator & Author of Untamed Voices

Join us as we welcome back Debbie McGillivray who is a professional animal communicator and author. She has worked intuitively with animals for over 20 years and has clients across the globe. Debbie has authored several books including Untamed Voices and Animal Communication Boot Camp and has been featured on the National Geographic Channel. She believes that we all hold the ability to communicate with our animal friends and is dedicated to opening people’s hearts and minds to this phenomenon. She holds workshops nationally to help people develop this ability. She will be here on August 20 at 6:30pm in the Large Auditorium for a book talk on her books and the art of animal communication.