Tales From the Writing Life – Barry Black, Author of Hazardous Devices

As an FBI agent for over thirty years, Barry Black has witnessed more than his share of history. This gripping memoir takes you inside some of the most striking cases of the FBI's modern era. From the Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing, and 9/11's Ground Zero, it offers a vivid, firsthand account of fraud, money laundering, and the Bureau's war on terror. Barry Black entered the FBI as a 24-year-old accountant imagining a career of ledgers and spreadsheets only to become a SWAT sniper, master bomb technician, and counterterrorism instructor for law enforcement, war fighters, and commandos around the world. Whether tracing money through offshore accounts, diving with the Royal Australian Navy, blowing up drones in Ukraine, or providing expert testimony before Congress, Black's three decades in the FBI highlight the diverse and critical responsibilities carried out by the world's premier law enforcement agency. Please join us as we welcome hometown hero former FBI agent, Barry Black, as we marvel at his dangerous and exciting life. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.