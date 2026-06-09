Tales From the Writing Life – Annah Conwell, Author of The Rom-Com University

Join us for the Adult Summer Reading program Tales From the Writing Life. We will be welcoming Annah Conwell, author of the Romcom University series. Readers fall in love with the “found family” the characters create in the cozy, academic atmosphere of University life. These girls have you laughing one moment and tearing up the next. Conwell’s RomCom series are emotional love stories with happy endings for hopeless romantics. They're for the readers who want to blush, laugh, swoon and maybe shed a few tears in the process. They're full of found family, sassy banter, and all the sizzling slow burn tension with none of the spice or language. She will discuss her writing process, describe the books she has written, as well as the publication process. Copies of this book will be available for purchase.