Tales From the Writing Life Andrea Mathews, Author of Letting Go of Good

Andrea Mathews, LPC, is a local psychotherapist in private practice, who practices both Cognitive and Transpersonal Therapy, both from a Jungian perspective. So, her nonfiction, self-help books are meant to facilitate greater awareness of the authentic Self in the reader. She often writes about mental health issues with which she frequently sees clients struggle. Her latest book, Letting Go of Good: Dispel the Myth of Goodness to Find Your Genuine Self, is one of those books. In it she discusses the epidemic, in which people end up sacrificing their own well-being and even their safety in some cases, in order to outrun guilt and feel “good” about themselves. The book offers healing by offering special means of becoming the authentic Self.