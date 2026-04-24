Tales From the Writing Life – Alabama’s Answer to Gone with the Wind: Lella Warren’s Foundation Stone

Join us as Nancy Anderson, former AUM professor, tells us the exciting story about a book that was as critically acclaimed as Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With the Wind yet is barely remembered today. In 1940, Lella Warren’s Foundation Stone was released to popular and critical acclaim, compared frequently (and favorably) with Gone With the Wind. Based loosely on the stories of Warren’s Alabama ancestors, the novel tells the story of Alabama’s history through the fictional Whetstone family, from prosperous plantation days in South Carolina through the exploration of

the newly opened land in Alabama, pioneering, Indian confrontations, and the Civil War and its aftermath.