Tales From the Writing Life – A.K. Conwell, Author of The Obsidian Academy

Join us for the Adult Summer Reading program Tales From the Writing Life. We will be welcoming A.R. Conwell, author of the Obsidian Academy duet, a dark academia meets Pride and Prejudice romantasy with letters, mystery, and all the slow burn yearning with none of the spice. She will discuss her writing process, describe the books she has written, as well as the publication process. Copies of this book will be available for purchase.